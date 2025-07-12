Reports: Doha Negotiations Hit Snag Over Israeli Redeployment Plan

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The source explained that the map presented by Israel includes keeping Israeli military forces on more than 40% of the Strip’s area.

Doha negotiations are facing a setback due to Israel’s insistence on a plan for military redeployment within the Gaza Strip instead of a complete withdrawal, which constitutes a major obstacle to progress in the talks.

A Palestinian source revealed to Agence France-Presse (AFP) that the Doha negotiations are facing difficulties due to the Israeli occupation’s insistence on a map for redeployment within the Gaza Strip, instead of a full withdrawal. This constitutes a fundamental obstacle to progress in the talks.

The source explained that the map presented by Israel includes keeping Israeli military forces on more than 40% of the Strip’s area, adding that it aims to crowd hundreds of thousands of displaced persons into a part of the western Rafah area in preparation for their displacement to Egypt or elsewhere.

For its part, the Hamas movement rejected the presented Israeli map, considering it to “represent granting legitimacy to the re-occupation of about half of the Strip,” according to the source.

The Hamas movement had affirmed last Wednesday that the movement’s leadership continues to exert intensive and responsible efforts to ensure the success of the current round of negotiations, as part of its endeavor to reach a comprehensive agreement that ends the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The movement also clarified that it showed the necessary flexibility to ensure the success of the ongoing efforts, noting its approval to release 10 captives held in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas stressed that fundamental points remain under negotiation, foremost among them ensuring the permanent flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, the withdrawal of occupation forces from the Strip, and guaranteeing a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)