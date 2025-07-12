‘Soldiers Dying for Nothing’ – Israeli Media Compares Gaza War to Lebanon

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In this context, Major General (Res.) Yitzhak Brik of the Israeli army accused Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir of not telling the truth about the war.

Israeli media outlets are acknowledging that Israeli soldiers are being killed to no avail and without results in the Gaza Strip, where the war has continued for over 21 months and has “exhausted its achievements.”

Channel 12, an Israeli television channel, likened the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip to the First Lebanon War – which began in 1982 and saw Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon until Resistance and Liberation Day in 2000 – where “soldiers died for nothing and without results,” describing it as “18 years of bleeding.”

Barak Sari, a strategic advisor to the channel, stated, “Israeli soldiers in Lebanon were killed, and in the end, we all left there. This also seems similar to the war in Gaza, and this is not good and futile, and I think it is frustrating, as there are no results.”

Sari admitted that military pressure has not brought back the captives, “despite Israel’s control over vast areas in the Strip.”

Sari criticized the objectives and outcomes of this Israeli war on Gaza, which has been ongoing since October 7, 2023, saying, “No one understands where this war is leading us.”

‘Great Exhaustion’

In a related context, Ofer Shelah, a former member of the Israeli Knesset and head of the National Security policy program for Israel at the Institute for National Security Studies, acknowledged in an interview with KAN channel that the war in Gaza has exhausted its “achievements” and that no achievement can be made for over a year.

Shelah described the reality of the war in Gaza as “soldiers dying and great exhaustion for the army.”

Referring to plans to displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, Shelah affirmed that, contrary to what some Israeli figures hope, the residents of Gaza “will not go anywhere.”

‘No Captives Without Ending the War’

Shelah called for an end to the war, criticizing Israel’s conduct in negotiations, stating that “Israel is unwilling to meet the maximum, which is the minimum that Hamas has accepted since October 8, 2023.”

He clarified that this meeting point (between the maximum and minimum) is ending the war in its current form and reaching a deal that returns all captives.

Shelah emphasized that “as long as this matter is not on the table and as long as the Israeli government tries to find something that is not an end to the war, there will be no deal to return all captives.”

‘No Ability to Defeat Hamas’

Brik affirmed that Israeli soldiers are dying in vain in Gaza, admitting to the inability to defeat Hamas, and pointing out that “tunnels have returned under the Philadelphi Corridor, the Morag Corridor, and the Netzarim Corridor, with supplies for months.”

(Al-Mayadeen, PC, Israeli Media)