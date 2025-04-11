Reservists from Unit 8200, Academics Urge Ceasefire Deal, Halt to Gaza War

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Mounting dissent within Israel’s military and academic institutions highlights deepening divisions over the Gaza war.

Hundreds of reservists from Israel’s elite Intelligence Unit 8200, along with around 2,000 university faculty members, have signed a petition calling for an end to the war on Gaza, according to reports in Israeli media.

Israel’s Channel 12 quoted a statement from the group of academics declaring that only a political agreement, not continued military pressure, could secure the release of Israeli captives currently held in Gaza.

They warned that military operations often result in the deaths of those captives and accused the government of prioritizing political and personal agendas over genuine security concerns.

Israel’s Channel 13 reported that members of Unit 8200 expressed similar concerns in their petition, warning that prolonging the war is costing the lives of both Israeli soldiers and prisoners. They also raised alarm over a growing wave of reservists refusing to serve.

Meanwhile, Israeli Army Radio said approximately 100 reserve military doctors also signed a letter urging an end to the war.

In response, Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir approved the dismissal of senior officers and roughly 1,000 reservists who endorsed the petition. Zamir stated that soldiers cannot publicly oppose the war and then return to serve in uniform, calling their actions a serious breach.

Separately, 970 current and former Israeli Air Force reservists released a letter demanding the immediate return of all Israeli prisoners held in Gaza—even if that requires halting the military campaign.

The petition drew national attention and stirred internal controversy within the Israeli Air Force, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority.

Among the signatories were high-ranking figures, including former Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. (res.) Dan Halutz, former Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. (res.) Nimrod Sheffer, and former Civil Aviation Authority chief Col. (ret.) Neri Yarkoni.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz sharply rejected the petition, describing it as an attempt to delegitimize what he called a “just war.”

The signatories’ message has been widely covered in Israeli media, coming as the war on Gaza, supported by the United States, continues into its 18th month.

“We, the reserve and retired air crew members, demand the return of the abducted to their homes without delay, even at the cost of an immediate cessation of hostilities,” the letter reportedly read.

The Israeli military has not ruled out the possibility that more active reservists will join the growing calls to end the war.

While Israeli authorities estimate that 59 captives remain in Gaza, 24 of whom are believed to be alive, over 9,500 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons.

Ongoing Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the besieged enclave.

(PC, AJA)