Grim Report by Palestinian Journalists Body – 14 Killed in January

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The PJS pointed out that Israel’s intentional targeting of journalists is continuing unabated, with dozens of family members of the journalists also killed in the attacks.

Israel committed at least 135 crimes against Palestinian journalists last month, including the killing of 14 reporters, according to the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS).

In its monthly report published on Monday, the PJS said that of the 14 journalists killed, eight were targeted by direct attacks on their homes and four others were killed while on duty, the official Palestinian WAFA news agency reported.

The report also covers the Israeli military’s measures against journalists in the West Bank where 50 cases of attacks were recorded, including the arrest of media crews, preventing them doing their jobs and targeting them with live bullets, according to WAFA.

There are at least 26 incidents of violence and intimidation recorded, including four who were “brutally injured by bullets and missile shrapnel, in addition to four others who sustained cuts and bruises in Israeli attacks.”

The report recorded four cases of beatings, eight injuries by tear gas and sound bombs and seven cases of destruction and seizure of equipment.

Journalists Detained

In addition, the “Israeli occupation detained two journalists and stormed press institutions and the homes of three journalists. One journalist was also subjected to prosecution,” the WAFA report adds.

It also recorded the complete interruption of communication and internet services for 14 days last month as a result of Israel’s direct targeting of telecommunications towers in Gaza. “Several technical staff were killed by the Israeli occupation while attempting to fix the damage,” the WAFA report said.

According to the PJS, “116 journalists and media workers have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on October 7.”

The Gaza media office, meanwhile, has reportedly recorded 122 Palestinian journalists killed by the Israeli occupation forces in the same time period, reports Anadolu.

At least 35 journalists remain behind bars, under harsh conditions that deny them the most basic rights of prisoners enshrined in international laws and conventions, according to the PSJ report.

The report added that the fate of several journalists remains unknown after losing all contact with them on October 7, WAFA reports.



Israel is being accused of committing genocide in Gaza. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 27,585 Palestinians have been killed, and 66,978 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 8,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all of the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(PC, WAFA)

