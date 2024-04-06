By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The country’s president has repeatedly spoken out against Israel’s atrocities in the Gaza Strip calling it “Nazi-like”.

Colombia has requested the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to allow the country to intervene in South Africa’s lawsuit accusing Israel of genocide in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“Today, Colombia, invoking Article 63 of the Statute of the Court, filed in the Registry of the Court a declaration of intervention in the case concerning Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip,” the UN World Court said in a statement on Friday.

PRESS RELEASE: #Colombia files a declaration of intervention under Article 63 of the #ICJ Statute in the case concerning Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip (#SouthAfrica v. #Israel) https://t.co/rLVf9mjah6 pic.twitter.com/ov1i62FDuW — CIJ_ICJ (@CIJ_ICJ) April 5, 2024

In its declaration, Colombia “states that the Genocide Convention is “a cardinal instrument of international law,” and contends that the case “raises vital issues concerning the interpretation and application of several provisions of the Genocide Convention,” the Court said.

‘Sufficient Reasons’

Colombia said it was “deploying efforts directed at fighting the scourge of genocide and, as a result, making sure Palestinians enjoy their right to exist as a people.”

The declaration said that “in view of the Applicant’s claims that the State of Israel has failed to prevent genocide, has failed to prosecute the direct and public incitement to genocide and, more egregiously, has itself committed genocide, Colombia considers that there are sufficient reasons to intervene in these proceedings.”

It further highlighted that from “the very start of the onslaught, the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, has publicly and repeatedly called out the genocidal nature of Israel’s actions against Palestinians in Gaza.”

“Colombia’s ultimate goal in this endeavour is to ensure the urgent and fullest possible protection for Palestinians in Gaza, in particular such vulnerable populations as women, children, persons with disabilities and the elderly.”

‘Ensure Suppression of Genocide’

Colombia said its intervention “is aimed at assisting the Court in construing the provisions of the Convention that are in question in this case.”

The government said it submitted the declaration “in the genuine belief that the States parties to the Genocide Convention should do everything in their power to ensure the prevention, suppression and punishment of genocide.”

“And therefore, to assist the Court in finding the responsibility of any State Party to the Convention, for its failure to comply with the obligations contained therein, especially in the context of such a dramatic situation as that unfolding in the Gaza Strip,” the statement added.

‘Nazi-like’ Actions

The country’s president has repeatedly spoken out against Israel’s atrocities in the Gaza Strip calling it “Nazi-like” and threatening to suspend diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv.

“If we have to suspend foreign relations with Israel, we will suspend them. We do not support genocides,” Petro said in October.

His comments followed Israel’s decision to halt military sales to Colombia due to his stance.

Last week, judges at the ICJ ordered Israel to take “all necessary and effective measures to ensure ‘unhindered provision’ of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance.”

The Court also urged Israel to “ensure with immediate effect that its military does not commit acts which constitute a violation of any of the rights of the Palestinians in Gaza as a protected group under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, including by preventing, through any action, the delivery of urgently needed humanitarian assistance.”

On December 29, 2023, South Africa approached the ICJ seeking an order to prevent Israel from committing genocide against the Palestinian people.

In January, the Court ruled that South Africa’s case met the standard of plausibility and, on the request of South Africa, ordered Israel inter alia, to take action to prevent and punish genocide, incitement to genocide, and to enable the immediate and effective provision of basic services and humanitarian assistance to besieged Gaza.

Over 33,000 Killed

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 33,091 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,750 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(The Palestine Chronicle)