‘Nothing but Sympathy for the Palestinians’: Sinéad O’Connor Dies at Age 56

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

O’Connor, who was best known for her single Nothing Compares 2 U, released in 1990, was also known for her outspoken political activism.

Irish icon Sinéad O’Connor died on Wednesday, July 26, at the age of 56.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” the singer’s family said in a statement.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

‘Sympathy for the Palestinians’

O’Connor, who was best known for her single Nothing Compares 2 U, released in 1990, was also known for her outspoken political activism.

In September 2014, only a few months after a bloody Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, the Grammy award-winner canceled a concert in Caesarea, a town located halfway between Tel Aviv and Haifa.

Speaking with Hot Press at the time to explain her stance, O’Connor said:

“Nobody with any sanity, including myself, would have anything but sympathy for the Palestinian plight.”

“There’s not a sane person on earth who in any way sanctions what the f**k the Israeli authorities are doing,” she added.

Sinéad O’Connor has died. We will always remember her for her courage, her tenacity, morality, for speaking truth to power – and for her angelic voice. RIP #SineadOConnor pic.twitter.com/F749i2ba2l — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) July 26, 2023

Personal Life

Born Sinead Marie Bernadette O’Connor in Glenageary, the singer had a difficult childhood. Mental health struggles played a significant role in her life. In 2003, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

O’Connor’s 17-year-old son Shane died last year, days after he was reported missing.

Writing on social media following his death, she said he had “decided to end his earthly struggle” and requested “no one follows his example”.

Sinead O’Connor was a trailblazer. Fearless, uncompromising & a superlative talent. Proved to be ahead of her time, again & again. Her passing at 56 is a devastating loss.

This snippet from an all-timer of a live rendition of Nothing Compares 2 U perfectly captures her spirit. pic.twitter.com/g84TrBTIwb — Steven (@Steven_Armour) July 26, 2023

Baroud: She was an Icon for Many Palestinians

“Sinéad O’ Connor was not only an icon for the Irish people, but for many Palestinians as well,” Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud said.

“Our love and appreciation for this amazing artist was not only because of the principled stance she took on Palestine, but because in many ways, her personal struggles mirror the collective struggles for Palestinians,” Baroud added.

“O’Connor fought the good fight despite the many tragedies in her life. We are saddened by her sudden passing but we are also comforted by the fact that she was a principled person, courageous in any possible way.”

Sinéad O’Connor converted to Islam in 2018 and changed her name to Shuhada.

“I’ve been a Muslim my whole life and didn’t even realize it,” O’Connor explained on the British TV program Good Morning Britain one year later.

(The Palestine Chronicle)