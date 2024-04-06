GAZA LIVE BLOG: Australia: Not Enough | New Israeli Raids on Gaza | Iran: ‘Crazy Move’ – Day 183

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Al-Quds Brigades blew up a Merkava east of Deir Al-Balah while Hezbollah targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers near the Ramya site. The Iranian chief of staff said that the decision to bomb the consulate in Damascus was a “crazy move” and held the United States accountable. As Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip continued, the Australian foreign minister said that information from Israel regarding the killing of an Australian aid worker was insufficient. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 33,091 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,750 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Saturday, April 6, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: a missile was fired from southern Lebanon towards the Israeli site of Al-Malikiyah in the Upper Galilee.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: There is ongoing Israeli artillery shelling east of Bureij and north of Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces launched violent air strikes on Gaza City and Khan Yunis.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid targeted the vicinity of the town of Arnoun in southern Lebanon.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We blew up an Israeli Merkava 4 tank with a Thaqib barrel bomb east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Saturday, April 6, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI RADIO: The government has conditioned sending a delegation headed by the head of the Mossad to the prisoner exchange deal talks in Cairo on a positive response from Hamas.

Saturday, April 6, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted, at dawn today, a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers in the vicinity of the Ramya site with artillery shells.

IRANIAN ARMY CHIEF OF STAFF: The attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus was a “crazy move”. The United States is a partner in this crime and bears primary responsibility for the attack.

Saturday, April 6, 05:30 am (GMT+2)

AFP: The Australian foreign minister says that information from Israel regarding the killing of an Australian aid worker is insufficient.

