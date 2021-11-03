Rights Group: After 111 Days on Hunger Strike, Palestinian Prisoner Faces Imminent Death

Palestinian political prisoner Kayed Fasfous. (Photo: via Social Media)

Palestinian hunger-striking prisoner Kayed Fasfous is facing imminent death, the PLO’s Prisoners and Freed Prisoners Commission warned on Tuesday.

In a statement, the body said that Al-Fasfous’ health “is quickly deteriorating and he could be declared dead at any moment.”

The commission’s lawyer, Kareem Ajwa, visited him at Israeli Barzilai Medical Centre and said he is suffering from “severe pains all over his body, as well as a high temperature.”

“He is unable to move and cannot feel his legs. However, he is refusing to undergo any medical examination in Israeli hospitals and insists he is going to go home and get examined by Palestinian doctors.”

The 32-year-old, from the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), has been on hunger strike for 111 days protesting against his administrative detention – imprisonment without charge or trial.

“Administrative detention is Israel’s go-to legal proceeding when it simply wants to mute the voices of Palestinian political activists, but lacks any concrete evidence that can be presented in an open, military court,” wrote Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Not that Israel’s military courts are an example of fairness and transparency. Indeed, when it comes to Palestinians, the entire Israeli judicial system is skewed. But administrative detention is a whole new level of injustice,” Baroud added.

(The Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

