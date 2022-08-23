Israel to Charge Islamic Jihad’s Al-Saadi with ‘Membership in Terror Group’

The Israeli Agency Shin Bet will formally charge the leader of the Islamic Jihad movement in the occupied West Bank, Bassam Al-Saadi, the Israeli army announced.

According to the Israeli army, the investigation into Al-Saadi has been completed and the prosecutor has decided to charge him with membership in a “terror group”, in reference to the Islamic Jihad movement, conducting operations for the group, incitement and “supporting terrorism”.

Video | Media coverage: "Palestinian Islamic Jihad official Sheikh Bassam al-Saadi appears at the Israeli court of Ofer for the second time since he's arrested by an undercover Israeli force in a raid on his home in Jenin earlier this month." pic.twitter.com/NOtD0V2o4F — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 21, 2022

Earlier on Sunday, a military court extended Al-Saadi’s detention for another five days until August 25.

Al-Saadi and his defense team deny the charges against him.

Al-Saadi was arrested on August 1 by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

Bassam al-Saadi was severely beaten and assaulted during his arrest. https://t.co/90DYw2A02y — Samidoun Network (@SamidounPP) August 17, 2022

His arrest led Israel to launch a “preemptive” strike on the Gaza Stri, which killed 49 Palestinians including 17 children.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)