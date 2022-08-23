Israel to Charge Islamic Jihad’s Al-Saadi with ‘Membership in Terror Group’

August 23, 2022 Blog, News
The leader of the Islamic Jihad movement in the occupied West Bank, Bassam Al-Saadi. (Photo: via Days of Palestine TW Page)

The Israeli Agency Shin Bet will formally charge the leader of the Islamic Jihad movement in the occupied West Bank, Bassam Al-Saadi, the Israeli army announced.

According to the Israeli army, the investigation into Al-Saadi has been completed and the prosecutor has decided to charge him with membership in a “terror group”, in reference to the Islamic Jihad movement, conducting operations for the group, incitement and “supporting terrorism”.

Earlier on Sunday, a military court extended Al-Saadi’s detention for another five days until August 25.

Al-Saadi and his defense team deny the charges against him.

Al-Saadi was arrested on August 1 by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

His arrest led Israel to launch a “preemptive” strike on the Gaza Stri, which killed 49 Palestinians including 17 children.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*