WATCH: Palestinian Woman Killed by Israeli Forces in Jerusalem

Israeli forces killed 30-year-old Israa Khuzaimia in occupied Jerusalem. (Photo: Video Grab)

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian woman early Thursday near Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that the Israeli police opened fire at the woman near Bab al-Silsila, also known as the Chain Gate, killing her.

The slain woman, according to WAFA, was identified as 30-year-old Israa Khuzaimia, a mother of three, from Qabatiya town, south of Jenin. After the killing, Israeli forces closed the entrances of Damascus Gate and the Lion’s Gate, WAFA noted.

The Israeli army claimed that Khuzaima was attempting to carry a stabbing attack. However, according to WAFA, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Israeli has been criticized for its reflexive use of lethal force and “extrajudicial killings” when Palestinian alleged attackers no longer pose an immediate threat. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that circumstances surrounding such killings over the past months remain disputed.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

