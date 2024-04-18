Rising Death Toll – Israel Kills More Children, Civilians in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces continued to target all areas of the Gaza Strip, on the 195th day of its ongoing genocidal war.

Citing local sources, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli artillery barrage targeted specific areas such as Sheikh Ajlin, Tal Al-Hawa, and Al-Zaytoun in Gaza City, resulting in injuries to several civilians.

Additionally, Israeli warplanes bombed residential homes in Tal al-Hawa and the Beach (Shati) camp, also in Gaza City.

After the withdrawal of Israeli forces from northern Nuseirat, in central Gaza, civil defense teams recovered the bodies of numerous Palestinians, while many more are still trapped under the rubble.

In Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, rescue crews retrieved the bodies of 11 Palestinians from various locations within the city.

AL-JAZEERA: The southern areas of Gaza City are under continuous Israeli artillery shelling. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/ivDpvo8tb8 pic.twitter.com/I4qqpC3qNF — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 18, 2024

Furthermore, Israeli airstrikes targeted a house belonging to the Shaat family in Yabna camp, in the southern city of Rafah, leading to casualties.

In another tragic incident, Israeli airstrikes on agricultural land in Al-Salam neighborhood, Rafah, resulted in the deaths of eight members of the displaced Ayyad family, including five children and two women.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 33,899 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,664 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, WAFA)