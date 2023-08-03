Unemployment Not an Option: A Gaza Woman with Small Shop and Big Dreams (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Walaa wants to employ only women, as she understands the hardship faced by women in particular who are trying to enter the job market.

Walaa Abu Hammad has a degree in banking and finance. The degree, however, has little use in Gaza’s struggling economy.

Like other Palestinian university graduates, she was unemployed.

And like other young Palestinian, Walaa did not waste much time waiting for a job opportunity, especially as unemployment in Gaza stands at 45 percent.

So, she decided to start her own business, fixing and maintaining smartphones.

The Palestine Chronicle visited Walaa in her home.

It was there, in a small room in the Yabna refugee camp in Rafah, that Walaa set up her shop.

One day, she said, she will have an independent shop with more space and other employees.

Since 2006, Gaza has endured a harsh Israeli military blockade, and many wars, crippling the economy and killing thousands.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)