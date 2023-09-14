Russia Accuses US of ‘Stagnating’ Palestine-Israel Peace Process

September 14, 2023 News, Slider
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova. (Photo: Kremlin, via Wikimedia Commons)

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova has accused the US of “failed attempts at unilateral mediation” in Palestine-Israel, leading to the “stagnation” of the peace process.

Russia has accused the US of “failed attempts at unilateral mediation” in Palestine-Israel, leading to the “stagnation” of the peace process, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, made her comments on the 30th anniversary of the Oslo Accords which, she said, “achieved some results in the first phase after its signing,” but was then “hampered” by various factors.

The accords were signed on September 13 by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Israel on the White House lawn in Washington.

Russia Calls for Prosecuting Israelis Responsible for Attack against Jerusalem Church

They were a declaration of principles regarding the arrangements for Palestinian self-government, “interim self-government,” which were formulated and agreed upon behind closed doors in the Norwegian capital.

“The past three decades have been characterized by failed attempts at unilateral American mediation, the last of which was in 2014, which led to the Palestinian-Israeli peace process being plunged into chaos and stagnation, and the outbreak of repeated violent armed clashes between the two sides,” said Zakharova. She stressed the need to draw lessons from the Oslo Accords and not repeat the same mistakes.

Israel ‘Triggered’ Latest Gaza Conflict, Russia Says

While noting that the US monopolizes mediation and negotiations, Zakharova said that Washington should make room for collective impartial mediation in the Palestinian file.

“The differences between Israelis and Palestinians can only be resolved through direct and comprehensive dialogue,” she added. “From the Russian side, we support accelerating collective steps aimed at creating the necessary preconditions for the resumption of the peace process.”

(MEMO, PC)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*