Russia-Ukraine War (LIVE BLOG)

Due to the lack of credible information emerging from the Russian-Ukrainian war, The Palestine Chronicle offers its readers a regularly updated live blog, based on information provided by international media, news agencies, and social media statements.



Some of the information below is also translated from French, Arabic and other languages, to provide a rounded view of the ongoing conflict. What is being described as a ‘Russian invasion’ by Western and other media, is depicted as a ‘special operation’ by the Kremlin. While Ukrainian and Russian media argue that the ‘Russian invasion’ is completely unprovoked, Russia and its supporters refute the claim, arguing instead that Russian-speaking people in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions have been living under a state of war waged by the Ukrainian military and militias for the last eight years.

February 27, 8:20 pm GMT

RT Arabic: Russian Defense Ministry: “Ukrainian forces began on Sunday to use phosphorus packed munitions in Kyiv neighborhood in a a ‘desperate’ attempt to contain the Russian attack.”

February 27, 7:50 pm GMT

AFP: Denmark to allow volunteers to join the foreign brigade in Ukraine

AFP: Denmark to allow volunteers to join the foreign brigade in Ukraine

February 27, 7:20 pm GMT

RT: FIFA bans the Russian national anthem and flag from international football games.

Future matches will be played at a neutral venue without spectators.

RT: FIFA bans the Russian national anthem and flag from international football games.

Future matches will be played at a neutral venue without spectators.

February 27, 6:10 pm GMT

Reuters: The White House has called on China to condemn the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

“This is not a time to stand on the sidelines. This is a time to be vocal and condemn the actions of President Putin and Russia invading a sovereign country,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in an interview with MSNBC.

REUTERS: White House calls on #China to condemn #Russia's invasion of #Ukraine — LBCI Lebanon News EN (@LBCI_News_EN) February 27, 2022

February 27, 5:40 pm GMT

BBC: EU to begin providing arms to Ukraine

The European Union has announced that it intends to begin shipping arms to Ukraine, the first time in its history it has taken such a step.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the move marked a “watershed moment”.

BBC: EU to begin providing arms to Ukraine

The European Union has announced that it intends to begin shipping arms to Ukraine, the first time in its history it has taken such a step.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the move marked a "watershed moment".

February 27, 4:40 pm GMT

RT News: EU to ban RT, Sputnik and their subsidiaries

RT News: EU to ban RT, Sputnik and their subsidiaries

Eu Commission Chief Ursula Von der Leyen also announced that the EU bloc will be shutting down its airspace for all Russian-owned, Russian-registered or Russian-controlled aircraft.-

February 27, 4 pm GMT

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his army to put Russia’s deterrence forces – a reference to units which include nuclear arms – on high alert, citing aggressive statements by NATO leaders and economic sanctions against Moscow.

“As you can see, not only do Western countries take unfriendly measures against our country in the economic dimension – I mean the illegal sanctions that everyone knows about very well – but also the top officials of leading NATO countries allow themselves to make aggressive statements with regards to our country,” Putin said on state television.

Ukraine invasion: Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert https://t.co/wIle3t9jI1 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 27, 2022

February 27, 1:10 pm GMT

Reuters: Russia says Israel offered to mediate in Ukraine crisis

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett offered on Sunday to mediate an end to the Ukraine hostilities during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett offered on Sunday to mediate an end to the Ukraine hostilities during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said.

