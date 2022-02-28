Report: Putin Rejects Israel’s Offer to Mediate between Russia and Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s offer to mediate in an effort to end the war on Ukraine, the Globes reported on Sunday.

According to the Globes, Russian media reported that Putin declined Bennett’s offer for Israel to mediate and stressed that the Ukrainian leaders had already received a proposal to negotiate in Belarus.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has asked the Israeli prime minister, Naftali Bennett, to mediate negotiations in Jerusalem between Ukraine and Russia. https://t.co/5eekEagml4 — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) February 25, 2022

Bennett had said he was willing to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, and that “Israel is willing to help if it is asked, and at any time, to settle the crisis and bring the sides together.”

A diplomatic source told the Jerusalem Post that “Putin was open to Bennett’s offer”, which came following several requests made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Live: Russia-Ukraine War – February 27, 1:10 PM GMT Israeli PM Naftali Bennett offered on Sunday to mediate an end to the Ukraine hostilities during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said. For more updates: https://t.co/Z4tEB36b50 pic.twitter.com/ora0xkY45m — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 27, 2022

The Israeli daily also reported the senior diplomatic source saying that Israel is unlikely to serve as an intermediary between Russia and Ukraine.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)