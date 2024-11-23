‘Hague Invasion Act’ – US Senator Threatens ICC with Military Force

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Cotton invoked the use of a controversial US law known as ‘The Hague Invasion Act’ against the ICC in a post on X.

US Republican Senator Tom Cotton threatened military action against the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday, following the issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Tom Cotton has collected >$237,000 from AIPAC and the Israel lobby. Now he's pushing for sanctions on the International Criminal Court for holding Netanyahu accountable for his war crimes. The senator is COMPROMISED.https://t.co/fCx6sAZ4xs pic.twitter.com/1NkZxBEYYg — AIPAC Tracker (@TrackAIPAC) June 7, 2024

“The ICC is a kangaroo court and Karim Khan is a deranged fanatic. Woe to him and anyone who tries to enforce these outlaw warrants,” Cotton wrote.

Cotton, a vocal advocate for Israel, received over $237,000 from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and the Israel lobby for his campaign, according to data from the grassroots tool AIPAC Tracker.

“Let me give them all a friendly reminder: the American law on the ICC is known as The Hague Invasion Act for a reason. Think about it,” the senator also said.

‘The Hague Invasion Act’, officially called the American Service-Members’ Protection Act, was passed in 2002 to protect US figures and partners from ICC prosecution.

The law allows the US president to use “all means necessary and appropriate” – including military force – to free any American or allied personnel detained by the ICC in The Hague.

The ICC is a kangaroo court and Karim Khan is a deranged fanatic. Woe to him and anyone who tries to enforce these outlaw warrants. Let me give them all a friendly reminder: the American law on the ICC is known as The Hague Invasion Act for a reason. Think about it. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) November 21, 2024

Bilateral Outrage

US officials denounced the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to issue arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant, calling it a “dangerous” move that undermines Israel’s right to defend itself.

The White House rejected the ICC’s decision in a statement, and incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) pledged to impose sanctions on the court in the coming year.

“The ICC’s arrest warrant against Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Gallant is outrageous, unlawful, and dangerous,” Thune stated.

“Israel has a right to defend itself, and the ICC’s rogue actions only enable the terrorists who seek to wipe Israel off the map,” he continued.

US President Joe Biden slammed the issuance of arrest warrants as “outrageous”.

In an official statement on Thursday, Biden said that “whatever the ICC might imply, there is no equivalence — none — between Israel and Hamas. We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security.”

Several Republican figures also voiced their opposition to the ICC’s decision, launching a fierce campaign of condemnation.

Open Source – A Mossad account operating out of Northern Israel declared the ICC a "Kangaroo Court".. Only for U.S politicians to make the same declarations hours later.. But no.. U.S politicians have no handlers and are not given talking points to regurgitate… pic.twitter.com/ftaXGRFNz8 — فُلَانْ بِنْ عَلَّاْنْ (@Matador_X6) November 21, 2024

Staggering Death Toll

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,056 Palestinians have been killed, and 104,268 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, MEMO)