Russian Embassy Exposes Lapid’s ‘Hypocrisy’ and ‘Double Standards’ over Bucha and Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In a strong rebuke on the social media network Twitter, the Russian Embassy in Cairo lashed out at the ‘double standards’ and ‘hypocrisy’ of Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

The embassy’s tweet in Arabic referenced a statement made by Lapid in April where he accused Russian forces of ‘intentionally harming a civilian population in the town of Bucha near Kyiv:

“Compare Yair Lapid’s lies regarding Ukraine in April, where he tried to pin the blame and (place) responsibility on Russia after the death of people in Bucha, who were killed in a savage way by Ukrainian Nazis, with his calls in August for striking and bombing the Palestinian territories in the Gaza Strip,” the Embassy tweeted. “Isn’t that double standards and .. complete disregard for the lives of Palestinians?,” it added.

🤔قارِنوا كذب يائير #لبيد بشأن 🇺🇦 في أبريل ومحاولات إلقاء اللوم والمسئولية على 🇷🇺 في وفيات الناس في بوتشا الذين قتلهم بشكل وحشي النازيون 🇺🇦 مع دعواته في أغسطس إلى القصف والضربات على الأراضي 🇵🇸 في قطاع #غزة. أليس ذلك معاييرا مزدوجة وتجاهلا واحتقارا كاملا لحيوات الفلسطينيين⁉️ pic.twitter.com/yrACiAtPQr — RussianEmbassy EGYPT 🇷🇺 (@Rusembegypt) August 9, 2022

Starting August 5, Lapid ordered a military operation against the besieged Gaza Strip. The attacks, which lasted for three days, resulted in the killing of 44 Palestinians, including 16 children, and the wounding of over 300 more.

(The Palestine Chronicle)