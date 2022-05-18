Russian FM Demands Investigation into Shireen Abu Akleh Killing during PLO Meeting

Russia’s foreign minister demanded an investigation into the Shireen Abu Akleh killing during a meeting with a senior member of the Palestine Liberation Organization in Moscow on Tuesday, The New Arab reported.

PLO Executive Committee member Hussein Al-Sheikh met Sergei Lavrov and his deputy, Mikhail Bogdanov, to discuss issues relating to Palestine and Israel.

Explain this: One of the Palestinian pallbearers attacked by Israeli police while carrying the coffin of veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh at her funeral on Friday has been arrested by Israel https://t.co/5VDJpvTtjr via @AJEnglish — Marwan Bishara (@marwanbishara) May 18, 2022

“Lavrov expressed sincere condolences over the tragic death of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on May 11 and supported the PLO’s request to conduct a thorough and objective investigation of her murder,” the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov and al-Sheikh also discussed a long-running Palestinian project to mend political rifts between Fatah and Hamas and bring about national unity.

We remember her life, work, commitment and express our heartfelt sympathy to her family, colleagues and the people of occupied Palestine. Today I visited @PalMissionUK to sign the Book of Condolence in memory of Shireen Abu Akleh. pic.twitter.com/fTvN0S2wTQ — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 17, 2022

They also talked about Palestinian-Russian relations as Moscow continues to seek out its allies in the region while the war in Ukraine continues.

Lavrov stressed the importance of the two-State solution and said he stands firm in supporting the creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)