Russian FM Demands Investigation into Shireen Abu Akleh Killing during PLO Meeting

May 18, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. (Photo: Mueller / MSC, via Wikimedia Commons)

Russia’s foreign minister demanded an investigation into the Shireen Abu Akleh killing during a meeting with a senior member of the Palestine Liberation Organization in Moscow on Tuesday, The New Arab reported.

PLO Executive Committee member Hussein Al-Sheikh met Sergei Lavrov and his deputy, Mikhail Bogdanov, to discuss issues relating to Palestine and Israel.

“Lavrov expressed sincere condolences over the tragic death of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on May 11 and supported the PLO’s request to conduct a thorough and objective investigation of her murder,” the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov and al-Sheikh also discussed a long-running Palestinian project to mend political rifts between Fatah and Hamas and bring about national unity.

They also talked about Palestinian-Russian relations as Moscow continues to seek out its allies in the region while the war in Ukraine continues.

Lavrov stressed the importance of the two-State solution and said he stands firm in supporting the creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)

