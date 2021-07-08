OCHA: Demolition in Humsa Displaces 70 people, Including 36 Children

For the first time since February 22, the Israeli Civil Administration (ICA), accompanied by the military, yesterday returned to the Palestinian herding community of Humsa – Al Bqai’a in the Jordan Valley and demolished 27 residential and animal structures along with several water tanks.

Israeli occupation forces continue to demolish the village of Humsa al-Fuqa in the occupied West Bank province of Jericho, today.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/QeBHtnHTbX — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 7, 2021

11 households of around 70 people, including 36 children, were displaced. The Palestinian population in the area remains at heightened risk of forcible transfer, according to a report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the occupied Palestinian territory.

This morning Israeli authorities seized homes and belongings from communities at Humsa Al Bqa’ia in the West Bank pic.twitter.com/w1zwCuu4jk — Life With Dignity Campaign (@LWDCampaign) July 7, 2021

According to OCHA, Israeli authorities confiscated food parcels and unassembled structures, leaving the community with no food and water. They also confiscated all personal belongings, including food, milk for children, clothes, hygiene materials and toys. Also, their livestock is left without fodder and water.

During the demolition yesterday, representatives of OCHA, NGOs and member states tried to access the community, which was refused by the military on the grounds that a military operation was ongoing. Finally, in the evening, OCHA and NGO partners managed to visit and speak with the community.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)