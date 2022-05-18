Canadian Food Inspection Agency Rules that Settlement ‘Product of Israel’ Labels Break Law

May 18, 2022 Blog, News
Stickers on bottles calling for boycotting Israeli wine. (Photo: via Social Media)

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has ruled that “Product of Israel” labels affixed to wines produced in illegal West Bank settlements violate Canadian consumer protection law, the Middle East Monitor reported.

In its ruling, the agency said that the wines were not produced within the internationally-recognized borders of Israel, and their labels do not mention that they were made in an area of the occupied West Bank.

The CFIA decision is the latest chapter in Dr. David Kattenburg’s five-year legal battle over the labeling of wines produced in illegal Jewish settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

The agency was urged to ensure correct re-labeling of the wines to reflect Canada’s internal policies and obligations under international law, to not recognize, give effect to or assist in maintaining Israel’s unlawful settlement enterprise.

Kattenburg filed a complaint against two wines made in the Israeli settlements of Psagot and Shiloh. He argued that because those settlements are situated in Occupied Palestinian Territory, in violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention, it was inaccurate to label the wines produced in those settlements as “Product of Israel”.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

