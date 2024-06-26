The New Tunnels of Gaza – On the Latest Resistance Video from Tal Al-Sultan

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A lingering question, which was raised by some military analysts at the very start of the Israeli war on Gaza, was: is the Palestinian Resistance still actively digging tunnels?

An easy answer could not be obtained then, and a full understanding of the Resistance tactics during the war would most likely be developed when the war is over.

A new Resistance operation in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood in Rafah today, however, may offer a few clues regarding the answer.

A video, shared through the Resistance Telegram channel, documented part of the operation, which started with fighters digging a tunnel under a building. The end of the tunnel was the middle of a road, specifically Al-Bahar Street, an active route for Israeli military vehicles in that area.

A new Resistance operation in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood today demonstrated the use of newly rugged tunnels to carry out specific attacks on Israeli forces advancing in the southern city of Rafah. pic.twitter.com/RUMp1dMRmG — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 26, 2024

A few scenes later, a massive explosion takes place, and finally, an image of the aftermath of the explosion – a massive hole in the ground where the tank was purportedly decimated.

Below is the text that accompanied the video, communicated via the Resistance Telegram channels and published here in its original form.

“Al-Qassam fighters set up a tight ambush for an armored zionist force and prepared a special explosive mine with a large explosive power, planted under its route after several days of surveillance on Al-Bahar Street south of Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood west of Rafah city. “When the force passed in the early minutes of this morning and a Merkava tank positioned over the mine, the fighters detonated it, destroying the tank—completely—and killing its crew. The operations to evacuate the remains of the dead soldiers and the tank’s wreckage lasted several hours.”

