Save The Children: Hundreds of Children in Gaza Denied Critical Healthcare in 2023

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Nearly 400 children in Gaza, at least two children per day, were denied permits to travel to the West Bank and receive critical treatment in the first six months of 2023, according to a report published on Wednesday by the UK-based organization Save the Children.

In the report, entitled ‘I Can’t Run, Play, or Get Treatment’, Save the Children explains that “nearly 100 children’s applications to Israeli authorities were denied or left unanswered in the month of May alone,” during the Israeli aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip.

“Neither chemotherapy nor radiology treatments are available due to Israeli Government restrictions on medical equipment and medication entering Gaza.”

The report also states that “last year, three children died while their applications for Gaza exit permits were either denied or remained under review, including a 19-month-old child with a congenital heart defect and a 16-year-old child with leukemia.”

“Denying children healthcare is inhumane and an infringement of their rights, and separating children from their parents during treatment can make it even harder for those children to cope,” Jason Lee, Save the Children’s Country Director in the occupied Palestinian territory, said, commenting on the report.

The organization also highlighted that “as per the legal obligations of an occupying power[2], the Government of Israel should take every step possible to protect Gaza patients, promote unhindered access to essential healthcare, and uphold the right to health and healthcare for Gaza’s children and their families.”

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(The Palestine Chronicle)