Jewish Settlers Assault, Injure 6-Year-Old Palestinian Child near Hebron

A Palestinian child suffered from bruises after he was assaulted by illegal Jewish settlers on Sunday, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Osama Makhamra, a local activist, said that a group of Jewish settlers brutally beat up Ameen Dawoud, 6, in the Masafer Yatta area shortly after they assaulted his family and siblings while they were grazing their livestock.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

This morning, Israeli occupation soldiers detain a female activist assisting Palestinians on the road between the villages of Masafer Yatta and the city of Yatta, south of Hebron. pic.twitter.com/kIthZZtz0S — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 2, 2023

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(PC, WAFA)