Scores Killed in Gaza as Israel Bombs Schools, Hospitals, and Aid Lines

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces have intensified attacks across Gaza, killing scores of civilians—including displaced families and aid recipients—in strikes on schools, homes, and humanitarian sites.

Israeli occupation forces have renewed their bombardment of multiple areas across the Gaza Strip, striking a school, tents sheltering displaced civilians, and crowds waiting for humanitarian aid.

According to medical sources in Gaza, at least 28 Palestinians have been killed since dawn today, including three individuals receiving humanitarian aid. The total death toll from Israeli airstrikes and shelling across the Strip since yesterday has reached 78, including 14 aid workers. Press sources, however, have reported that the actual toll is closer to 100.

In one of the deadliest incidents, Israeli warplanes bombed Amr Ibn Al-Aas School, which was sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City. Eight people were killed in the attack and others wounded, according to hospital sources.

In Khan Yunis, Israeli forces continued to target areas around medical facilities. Mahmoud Hassan al-Ja’bir was killed in a strike near the Jordanian Field Hospital west of the city, while an Israeli drone strike hit near the Nasser Medical Complex.

A body also arrived at Nasser Hospital following a strike on tents housing displaced persons in the Al-Mawasi area, west of the city.

Additional attacks in Khan Yunis claimed the lives of five Palestinians in the Al-Majayda neighborhood and four others in the Armida area of Bani Suhaila, east of the city. Israeli aircraft also bombed tents near the Al-Attar area, west of Khan Yunis.

In the central Gaza Strip, Jumaa al-Hour was killed in an Israeli strike while waiting for aid on Salah al-Din Street, Quds News Network reported.

Three others were killed and more injured in a separate strike on the same road, south of Wadi Gaza.

In Deir al-Balah, Abdul Razzaq Qishta died from wounds sustained in an earlier bombing. Marwan Salman, his wife, and their two sons, Omar and Musa, were killed when their home was bombed—just one day after Marwan’s brother Khaled was also killed in an airstrike, according to QNN.

Israeli forces also shelled the vicinity of the entrance to Al-Bureij refugee camp and resumed fire around the Wadi Gaza Bridge. North of the Nuseirat camp, an infant girl was seriously injured when Israeli airstrikes targeted the Al-Iman Mosque. Several others were injured when warplanes struck the Aqel family home in Block C of the camp.

Elsewhere in the Strip, a Palestinian was killed and others injured by Israeli fire near the Netzarim axis, north of Nuseirat, while they waited for aid. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which has supervised food distribution since May under a US-Israeli plan, has seen its centers increasingly targeted.

The Government Media Office in Gaza reported that 549 Palestinians have been killed and more than 4,000 wounded at aid distribution points in just the past month.

In northern Gaza, Israeli warplanes carried out heavy raids on Jabalia al-Balad. Press reports confirm widespread destruction and further casualties as a result of these strikes.

Since the beginning of Israel’s military campaign on October 7, conducted with full American backing, more than 187,000 Palestinians have been killed or wounded, the vast majority of them women and children.

Over 14,000 people remain missing, and hundreds of thousands have been forcibly displaced, enduring dire conditions across the Gaza Strip.

(PC, AJA, QNN)