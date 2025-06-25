LIVE BLOG: Hamas Video Details Khan Yunis Attack, Adding to Israel’s Gaza and Iran Woes – Day 628

Al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson Abu Obeida praised Gaza’s Resistance fighters as “the most valiant of the modern era.”
Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces killed at least 100 Palestinians across the Strip, including numerous aid seekers.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 56,156 and injured 132,239 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Drone Strike Kills One, Injures Several in Khan Yunis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli drone strike targeted a home in western Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, killing one Palestinian and injuring several others.
Israeli Politician: Kafr Malik Was a Brutal Jewish Pogrom
YAIR GOLAN, DEMOCRATIC FRONT LEADER: “What happened in Kafr Malik was a violent Jewish massacre. The government continues to support and encourage violent gangs operating in Palestinian territories.”
More footage of Israeli settlers setting Palestinian property, including residential homes and vehicles, on fire during their attack on the Kafr Malik village northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/A1pO8s3fua
Netanyahu Still Committed to ‘Phased’ Gaza Strategy
ISRAEL’S CHANNEL 13: Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is expected to hold consultations tomorrow on Gaza and the path toward a potential prisoner release deal.
Sources say Netanyahu remains committed to a phased plan for Gaza, resembling the Witkoff strategy, balancing further military action with negotiations.
Abu Obeida: Ambushes Are ‘Living Historical Images’ of Resistance
ABU OBEIDA STATEMENT:
In a statement released Wednesday evening, Abu Obeida, spokesperson for the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, praised Palestinian resistance fighters for continuing to display “unique examples of heroism and courage” in confronting Israeli forces.
He described recent ambushes in Gaza as “living historical images” that prove Palestinian fighters are “among the most courageous and self-sacrificing freedom fighters in the modern era.”
Abu Obeida warned that the funerals of Israeli soldiers would become a regular event “so long as the Zionist aggression and criminal war against our people in Gaza continues.”
He also sharply criticized the Israeli leadership, accusing it of “deceiving its people” and “throwing its soldiers into the Gaza quagmire to serve illusory political goals.”
100 Palestinians Killed since Dawn in Gaza
QNN: 100 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since dawn today.
78 Palestinians Killed in Gaza since Morning
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): At least 78 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip since dawn.
Three Palestinians Killed in Settler Attack on Kafr Malik, West Bank
PALESTINIAN HEALTH MINISTRY: Three Palestinians were killed and seven others wounded in a settler assault on the town of Kafr Malik, northeast of Ramallah.
Israeli Media: Senior Commander Was Inside Armored Vehicle Attacked by Resistance
ISRAELI MEDIA: New revelations show that during a previous incident involving an armored personnel carrier (APC), a senior Israeli commander from the Southern Command was inside the vehicle. Footage released by Hamas shows fighters approaching an APC and attempting to open it before it withdrew. Two officers accompanying the commander were lightly wounded.
Al-Qassam: Khan Younis Ambush Part of ‘Stones of David’ Operations
Al-Qassam Brigades said yesterday’s ambush in Khan Younis is part of the “Stones of David” series of operations launched in response to Israeli armored units known as “Gideon Charriots.”
UN: Fuel Blockade in Gaza Is a Matter of Life or Death
UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General’s spokesperson said Israel’s restriction of fuel deliveries is choking life-saving humanitarian services, stating that “fuel in Gaza is a matter of life or death.”
Israeli Officer: Khan Younis Footage Is a Disgrace
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 14 quoted a senior Israeli officer saying the ambush video was “shameful” and failed to follow combat protocol. He criticized commanders for not neutralizing the attacker despite clear proximity.
The Al-Qassam Brigades have released footage of a sophisticated and deadly ambush that took place on Tuesday and targeted two Israeli armored personnel carriers near the Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in the Ma'an district, south of Khan Yunis.
According to statements from the… pic.twitter.com/8EQ1JsUygF
Army Radio Details Sequence of Khan Younis Ambush That Killed 7
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO:
– Soldiers were ordered into an armored “Puma” vehicle for safety during an airstrike.
– A Palestinian fighter approached the vehicle, climbed onto it, and dropped an explosive inside within seconds.
– The explosion caused multiple deaths and injuries among the seven soldiers inside.
– Investigations revealed there were no additional explosives onboard apart from the soldiers’ ammunition.
