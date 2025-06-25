LIVE BLOG: Hamas Video Details Khan Yunis Attack, Adding to Israel’s Gaza and Iran Woes – Day 628

June 26, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continues to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson Abu Obeida praised Gaza’s Resistance fighters as “the most valiant of the modern era.”

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces killed at least 100 Palestinians across the Strip, including numerous aid seekers.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 56,156 and injured 132,239 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Thu, Jun 26, 12:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Drone Strike Kills One, Injures Several in Khan Yunis

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli drone strike targeted a home in western Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, killing one Palestinian and injuring several others.

Thu, Jun 26, 12:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Politician: Kafr Malik Was a Brutal Jewish Pogrom

YAIR GOLAN, DEMOCRATIC FRONT LEADER: “What happened in Kafr Malik was a violent Jewish massacre. The government continues to support and encourage violent gangs operating in Palestinian territories.”

Thu, Jun 26, 12:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu Still Committed to ‘Phased’ Gaza Strategy

ISRAEL’S CHANNEL 13: Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is expected to hold consultations tomorrow on Gaza and the path toward a potential prisoner release deal.
Sources say Netanyahu remains committed to a phased plan for Gaza, resembling the Witkoff strategy, balancing further military action with negotiations.

Thu, Jun 26, 12:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Abu Obeida: Ambushes Are ‘Living Historical Images’ of Resistance

ABU OBEIDA STATEMENT:

In a statement released Wednesday evening, Abu Obeida, spokesperson for the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, praised Palestinian resistance fighters for continuing to display “unique examples of heroism and courage” in confronting Israeli forces.

He described recent ambushes in Gaza as “living historical images” that prove Palestinian fighters are “among the most courageous and self-sacrificing freedom fighters in the modern era.”

Abu Obeida warned that the funerals of Israeli soldiers would become a regular event “so long as the Zionist aggression and criminal war against our people in Gaza continues.”

He also sharply criticized the Israeli leadership, accusing it of “deceiving its people” and “throwing its soldiers into the Gaza quagmire to serve illusory political goals.”

Thu, Jun 26, 12:02 AM (Palestine Time)

100 Palestinians Killed since Dawn in Gaza

QNN: 100 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since dawn today.

Thu, Jun 26, 12:02 AM (Palestine Time)

Abu Obeida: Our Fighters Are the Bravest of the Modern Era

ABU OBEIDA:

“Our fighters display unmatched courage and sacrifice. The recent ambushes are living history—proof that our freedom fighters are the most valiant in the modern era.

“Enemy funerals and corpses will remain a constant as long as the occupation continues its criminal war.

“The enemy government lies to its people and sends soldiers into Gaza’s quagmire for delusional political gains.”

Thu, Jun 26, 12:02 AM (Palestine Time)

78 Palestinians Killed in Gaza since Morning

AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): At least 78 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip since dawn.

Thu, Jun 26, 12:02 AM (Palestine Time)

Three Palestinians Killed in Settler Attack on Kafr Malik, West Bank

PALESTINIAN HEALTH MINISTRY: Three Palestinians were killed and seven others wounded in a settler assault on the town of Kafr Malik, northeast of Ramallah.

Wed, Jun 25, 9:52 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Media: Senior Commander Was Inside Armored Vehicle Attacked by Resistance

ISRAELI MEDIA: New revelations show that during a previous incident involving an armored personnel carrier (APC), a senior Israeli commander from the Southern Command was inside the vehicle. Footage released by Hamas shows fighters approaching an APC and attempting to open it before it withdrew. Two officers accompanying the commander were lightly wounded.

Wed, Jun 25, 9:52 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam: Khan Younis Ambush Part of ‘Stones of David’ Operations

Al-Qassam Brigades said yesterday’s ambush in Khan Younis is part of the “Stones of David” series of operations launched in response to Israeli armored units known as “Gideon Charriots.”

Wed, Jun 25, 9:52 PM (Palestine Time)

UN: Fuel Blockade in Gaza Is a Matter of Life or Death

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General’s spokesperson said Israel’s restriction of fuel deliveries is choking life-saving humanitarian services, stating that “fuel in Gaza is a matter of life or death.”

Wed, Jun 25, 9:52 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Officer: Khan Younis Footage Is a Disgrace

ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 14 quoted a senior Israeli officer saying the ambush video was “shameful” and failed to follow combat protocol. He criticized commanders for not neutralizing the attacker despite clear proximity.

Wed, Jun 25, 9:52 PM (Palestine Time)

Army Radio Details Sequence of Khan Younis Ambush That Killed 7

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO:

– Soldiers were ordered into an armored “Puma” vehicle for safety during an airstrike.
– A Palestinian fighter approached the vehicle, climbed onto it, and dropped an explosive inside within seconds.
– The explosion caused multiple deaths and injuries among the seven soldiers inside.
– Investigations revealed there were no additional explosives onboard apart from the soldiers’ ammunition.

