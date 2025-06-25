LIVE BLOG: Hamas Video Details Khan Yunis Attack, Adding to Israel’s Gaza and Iran Woes – Day 628

ABU OBEIDA STATEMENT:

In a statement released Wednesday evening, Abu Obeida, spokesperson for the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, praised Palestinian resistance fighters for continuing to display “unique examples of heroism and courage” in confronting Israeli forces.

He described recent ambushes in Gaza as “living historical images” that prove Palestinian fighters are “among the most courageous and self-sacrificing freedom fighters in the modern era.”

Abu Obeida warned that the funerals of Israeli soldiers would become a regular event “so long as the Zionist aggression and criminal war against our people in Gaza continues.”

He also sharply criticized the Israeli leadership, accusing it of “deceiving its people” and “throwing its soldiers into the Gaza quagmire to serve illusory political goals.”