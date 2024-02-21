US ‘Morally, Politically Responsible’ for Israeli Aggression on Gaza – Arab League Chief

Ahmed Aboul Gheit emphasized that, “the US position undermines confidence in the international organization and exacerbates its paralysis.”

The right of veto that the United States exercised in a UN Security Council vote on a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip speaks volumes about Washington’s political responsibility for the continuation of hostilities in the embattled enclave, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said.

“It is the third time since tensions escalated in the Gaza Strip that the US has intervened to prevent the adoption of a resolution aimed at achieving a ceasefire in the enclave,” the Al-Youm as-Sabia news outlet quoted the Arab League chief as saying.

According to the Arab official, this “clearly points to the political and moral responsibility of the American administration for the continued Israeli aggression in Gaza.”

The Arab League chief emphasized that “the US position undermines confidence in the international organization and exacerbates its paralysis.”

According to Aboul Gheit, such a UN position “provides political cover for Israel to continue its war against the Palestinians and speaks of the international community’s inability to stop the daily crimes of the Israeli army in the [Gaza] Strip.”

Genocide to Continue

Earlier, the US vetoed a UN Security Council to block an Algerian resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone.

Thirteen of the fifteen members of the UN Security Council voted for the resolution, including Russia and China, with the UK abstaining. Thus, the US was the only country to vote against the resolution.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 29,313 Palestinians have been killed, and 69,333 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(TASS, PC)