Scores of Palestinians Killed as Israel Bombs Gaza by Air, Sea, and Land

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Scores of Palestinians were killed and injured between Sunday night and Monday morning as Israel continued to shell several areas across Gaza.

Al-Jazeera reported on Monday that Israeli artillery shelling targeted Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, coinciding with clashes between the Palestinian Resistance and the invading Israeli forces.

Earlier on Monday, four Palestinians were killed as a result of the continuous Israeli bombing of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, since dawn on Monday.

Moreover, according to Al-Jazeera, a Palestinian fisherman was injured as Israeli boats opened fire off the shore of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Israeli army boats also shelled the beach of Deir al-Balah.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA cited medical sources as reporting that several civilians were killed and others injured on Sunday night, after Israeli warplanes targeted a group of civilians in the eastern Gaza district of Al-Zaytoun.

More civilians, mostly children, were also wounded after an occupation drone bombed a house in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

A number of people were transported to the Al-Aqsa Hospital after being injured as a result of the occupation forces’ targeting of houses in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

WAFA reported that a missile dropped by Israeli jets on a house belonging to the Ghabn family in Nuseirat failed to explode.

Israeli forces fired smoke bombs in the northeastern district of the Al-Tuffah and Al-Daraj areas to the east of Gaza City.

Meanwhile, Israeli army tanks continued to infiltrate the southwestern outskirts of the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

An Israeli Apache helicopter opened heavy machine gunfire targeting areas east of Khan Yunis city, south of the Strip.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 21,822 Palestinians have been killed, and 56,451 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, AJA, WAFA)