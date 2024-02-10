Scores of Palestinians Killed as Israel Intensifies Bombing of Central, Southern Gaza

At least 29 Palestinians were killed and others were wounded on Saturday, in intense Israeli airstrikes that targeted the central and southern Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reported that at least 25 civilians, mostly children and women, were killed and others injured when Israeli warplanes intensively launched airstrikes and artillery shelling on several homes in central and northern Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Simultaneously, Israeli gunboats intensively conducted a series of airstrikes targeting the coast of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in the killing of a fisherman and the injury of another.

Three civilians were reportedly killed due to an Israeli airstrike that targeted a vehicle west of the city of Rafah.

Nasser under Siege

A civilian was killed and three others were injured by Israeli snipers near the gate of the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry’s spokesman said in a statement that medical teams were unable to move between the complex’s buildings due to the constant shooting by occupation snipers.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed and another wounded by occupation army snipers in the reception and emergency department inside the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/ih39dBM0e3 pic.twitter.com/VcpRLjkqA0 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 10, 2024

The lives of 300 health personnel, 450 patients and wounded, and around 10,000 displaced people inside the Nasser Medical Complex are at risk, according to the ministry.

On Friday night, the occupation artillery launched violent airstrikes and gunfire at the upper floors of the Nasser Medical Complex, and renewed its bombardment on the southern areas of the city of Khan Yunis.

(PC, WAFA)