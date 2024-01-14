GAZA LIVE BLOG: 100,000 Killed, Wounded | Resistance Grows | Worldwide Protests | MSF: Epidemics Underway – DAY 100

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

It has been 100 days, of a relentless Israeli genocide in Gaza, resulting in the death and wounding of nearly 100,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women. Yes, despite the unprecedented cost endured by the Palestinian people, their Resistance remains as strong as ever, and their resilience has not weakened. Though the US has blocked every UNSC attempt to force Israel to stop the war, South Africa is seeking the help of the world’s highest court to hold Israel to account. The world, with the exception of a few governments, agrees. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 23,843 Palestinians have been killed, and 60,317 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES

Sunday, January 14, 0f 10:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Clashes with heavy machine guns continued, in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, between resistance fighters and Israeli occupation army soldiers.

ISRAELI MEDIA: A strong explosion took place in Haifa Bay near oil refineries. The Israeli fire department said that the Haifa explosion occurred in the Carmel Olefins reactor due to high pressure in the atmosphere and that there was no danger.

IRANIAN PRESIDENT: The Resistance is victorious and Israel is defeated.

AVIGDOR LIEBERMAN: The current government is no longer able to lead the people, and we must form a new government.”

Sunday, January 14, 0f 09:00 am (GMT+2)

HAMAS: The Israeli occupation forces targeted a team from the telecommunications company while working to repair lines in the Khan Yunis area, despite receiving prior coordination.

Sunday, January 14, 0f 08:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army acknowledged – at dawn on Sunday – the killing of a reserve officer and a soldier from the engineering corps, in battles with the resistance in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sunday, January 14, 0f 07:00 am (GMT+2)

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We attacked two US military bases in the Al-Omar oil field and the Green Village deep inside Syria, with drones.

Sunday, January 14, 0f 05:20 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: We killed four fighters who infiltrated from Lebanon into the Mount Ross area of the (occupied) Syrian Golan.

