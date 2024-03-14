Scores of Palestinians Killed in Gaza – Death Toll Rises as Israel’s Genocide Continues

Scores of Palestinian civilians were killed, and others wounded, on Thursday, due to the ongoing Israeli bombardment of various parts of the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said in a statement that Israeli occupation forces carried out seven massacres in the last 24 hours, killing at least 69 Palestinians and injuring 110 more.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA cited medical sources as saying that nine civilians were killed and 15 others were injured when Israel bombed a house belonging to the Al-Attar family, in the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Seven people were killed and 86 others were wounded as Israeli forces fired live bullets at a crowd awaiting humanitarian aid at the Kuwait Roundabout, in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City.

In central Gaza, Israeli aircraft bombed a house in the Al-Mughraqa area and another in Nuseirat camp. They also targeted a house in Al-Zahraa City.

In the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, several civilians were killed as Israeli artillery shelled residential homes in the east.

WAFA added that dozens of slain Palestinians and wounded civilians were recovered from the roads and homes in Hamad residential towers, west of Khan Yunis, after the military occupation forces partially retreated.

Additionally, Israeli boats fired shells that landed near the tents of the displaced in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis, but no casualties or injuries were reported so far.

In the city of Rafah, several citizens were injured in a bombing that targeted a house in the El Geneina neighborhood.

Staggering Death Toll

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,341 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,134 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(PC, WAFA)