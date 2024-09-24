Scores of Palestinians Killed, Injured in Gaza amid Heavy Rains and Displacement

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least nine Palestinians were killed and others were injured on Tuesday in a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting homes and a civilian vehicle in Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah in the Gaza Strip, while heavy rains inundated the tents of displaced people in several areas of the enclave.

The Palestinian Civil Defense in Gaza reported that its teams recovered five bodies and over ten injured people after an airstrike hit the home of the Abu Harb family in the Qizan al-Najjar area of Khan Yunis.

The statement added that crews also recovered two bodies and rescued five injured individuals following an airstrike on the Abu Jarbou family’s home in the Tahlia area of Khan Yunis.

A medical source confirmed that two people were killed and three others were injured when an Israeli airstrike targeted a civilian vehicle near the Al-Matahin intersection, east of Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza.

A local source reported that the Israeli army expanded its operations, demolishing residential buildings in the southern part of the Al-Sabra neighborhood and around the university college area south of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.

These areas, along with regions south and east of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, experienced intermittent artillery shelling and gunfire from Israeli ground vehicles and helicopters near the university college, southwest of Gaza City.

Meanwhile, Israeli naval vessels intermittently fired shells towards areas southwest of Gaza City and northwest of the town of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,455 Palestinians have been killed, and 95,878 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)