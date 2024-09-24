Lebanon Under Fire – Israeli Strikes Continue as Hezbollah Retaliates

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Since Monday morning, the Israeli military has conducted hundreds of airstrikes across southern and eastern Lebanon.

Israel has resumed on Tuesday its airstrikes on various parts of Lebanon, following intense raids that, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, have resulted in over 490 casualties. In retaliation, Hezbollah has targeted Israeli military positions using Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 missiles.

The Israeli Army Radio announced that the air force had initiated a new wave of strikes in Lebanon.

Lebanese media reported that on Tuesday, Israeli airstrikes hit Baalbek and the nearby towns of Ain Bourday, Bouday, Taria, and Douris in the Bekaa Valley, as well as the town of Aita al-Shaab and the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon.

Beirut Airport reported the cancellation of more than 30 flights to and from Beirut on Tuesday.

Israeli Aggression

Since Monday morning, the Israeli military has conducted hundreds of airstrikes across southern and eastern Lebanon.

By Monday evening, the Israeli military announced it had struck 1,300 targets throughout Lebanon and carried out more than 650 offensive sorties in 24 hours.

Channel 12 in Israel cited a senior official who reported that the Israeli military had fired 2,000 shells at Lebanon the previous day.

CHANNEL 12: A rocket was fired from Lebanon and fell in the city of Kiryat Shmona. Fires broke out in various locations in Kiryat Shmona in the Upper Galilee as a result of rockets falling. pic.twitter.com/luZNUNtXhx — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 24, 2024

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported on Monday night that “492 people have been killed and 1,645 others injured,” including women, children, and paramedics, due to the Israeli airstrikes on southern and eastern Lebanon since Monday morning.

Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad stated in a press conference that the airstrikes had targeted hospitals, medical centers, and ambulances.

In response, Lebanese Education Minister Abbas al-Halabi announced the closure of schools and universities across the country on Tuesday. Authorities have decided to use educational institutions to shelter those displaced by the most severe Israeli bombardment of Lebanon since October 8, 2023.

Hezbollah’s Retaliation

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah, in turn, reported today that it had launched three consecutive strikes on the Megiddo Military Airport, west of Afula in northern Israel, using Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 missiles.

This marks the first time Hezbollah has targeted Megiddo Airport during the ongoing confrontations with Israel, which have persisted for about a year.

Hezbollah also announced it struck an explosives factory in the Zichron area, 60 kilometers from the border, and the Amos base, which serves as a key logistics hub for the Israeli army’s northern region.

The group reported targeting the Ramat David base and airport southeast of Haifa, which is the largest military base in the northern region and one of Israel’s three main air bases. Its strategic location near the confrontation lines with Lebanon, Syria, and the West Bank makes it a significant target.

“All in sacrifice for Palestine. All of the south is sacrificed for you, Palestine” Amidst the Israeli bombing, a Lebanese man shows his support for Palestine. pic.twitter.com/qh39BxXjKD — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 24, 2024

Hezbollah also said in a statement that it had bombed the logistics warehouses of the 146th Division at the Naftali base with a barrage of rockets.

Israeli media outlets reported rocket strikes in the Krayot area in the Haifa district and in Nazareth. They confirmed that Kiryat Shmona was hit by about 50 rockets, causing fires in various locations.

Israeli sources stated that a house in Tamra, northern Israel, was struck, and nine people with minor injuries were taken to Nahariya Hospital, while five others were transferred to HaEmek Hospital in Afula.

The Israeli Army Radio confirmed that 15 interceptor missiles had been launched in the Upper Galilee and Haifa District. Loud explosions were reported in the skies over Nazareth and Afula.

According to the Israeli news website Walla, 377 sirens sounded in Israel over the past 24 hours, marking the highest number since October 8.

On Monday, Hezbollah launched attacks on a wide area stretching from the Golan Heights to Haifa, reaching Marj Ibn Amer.

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Rambam Hospital in Haifa received 7 injuries as a result of the recent shelling in the north. pic.twitter.com/x0wgbLtSmq — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 24, 2024

Sirens were heard in towns around greater Tel Aviv and near Ben Gurion Airport, and rocket impacts were reported in West Bank settlements.

Haaretz newspaper, citing the Israeli army, reported that approximately 210 rockets have been fired from Lebanon into Israel since Monday morning.

Israel Hayom reported that one Israeli was injured by rocket fire in the Upper Galilee.

The army also announced that five Israelis were injured by a rocket strike near the Golani Junction in the Lower Galilee.

(PC, AJA)