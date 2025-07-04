‘Senseless’ – Aid Seekers among Dozens Killed in Israeli Onslaught on Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Calling the killings in Gaza “senseless,” a WHO official, Hanan Balkhy, said that everday, on average, 90 Palestinians are being killed and more than 200 injured.

Fifty-three Palestinians, including women and children, as well as 20 aid seekers, were killed and dozens more injured in Israel’s ongoing military operation in Gaza since dawn on Friday.

Most of the attacks were concentrated in the southern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera Arabic reported.

The moment a massive U.S.-made missile was dropped by an Israeli fighter jet on a house in Nuseirat, central Gaza, earlier today, reducing the property to rubble. pic.twitter.com/7i8zS1vHkx — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 4, 2025

Twenty Palestinians waiting for aid were killed, including five who were shot by Israeli occupation forces near a distribution center northwest of Rafah. Another massacre near the Tahlia roundabout east of Khan Yunis resulted in the deaths of 15 Palestinians and the injury of 90 starving food-seekers.

‘Senseless Killing’

Hanan Balkhy, the Regional Director of the World Health Organization, on Friday said the “senseless killing” and blocking of aid in Gaza “must stop.”

“Everyday, 90 people on average are being killed and more than 200 injured,” Balkhy said on X.

Yesterday, our @WHO team in #Gaza saw a 13-year-old who had been shot in the head, fighting for his life in the emergency room. They met a 17-year-old and a 21-year-old, both shot in the spine and now fully paralyzed head to toe, with barely any chance of reversal. They met… pic.twitter.com/MVCdEyuH4A — HananBalkhyحنان بلخي (@HananBalkhy) July 4, 2025

She pointed out that no fuel has entered Gaza in over 120 days, “crippling hospitals like Al-Shifa, which is receiving hundreds of injured patients every day, and Nasser Medical Complex, which is overflowing with patients and now operating as a massive trauma ward.”

Balkhy said doctors “are constantly making the difficult choice” to deprioritize patients with chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiac conditions in order save lives in the emergency rooms and operation theaters.

“Meanwhile, aid to keep hospitals running and save lives stand 20 minutes away at Al-Arish in Egypt,” she stressed.

Balkhy reiterated that the WHO calls a ceasefire in Gaza and immediate unimpeded access of aid at massive scale.

Evacuation Warning

On Friday, the Israeli army issued an immediate evacuation warning for several neighborhoods in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

“All those present in the Khan Yunis area in Blocks 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, and the eastern part of Block 88 must evacuate immediately,” Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X.

#عاجل ‼️تحذير خطير الى كل المتواجدين في منطقة مدينة خان يونس في بلوكات 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 والجزء الشرقي في بلوك 88 ⭕️جيش الدفاع يعمل بقوة شديدة جداً في المنطقة وسيهاجم كل منطقة يتم استخدامها لأطلاق قذائق صاروخية نحو دولة اسرائيل. ⭕️من أجل أمنكم، أخلوا فوراً غرباً… pic.twitter.com/6uyZeD8mca — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) July 4, 2025

Adraee called on Palestinians to head west toward the Mawasi area, which is densely populated with displaced people and lacks sufficient space to accommodate more. He warned them against returning to what he called “dangerous combat zones.”

Nasser Hospital

According to Palestinian journalist Ali Abu Rizq, Al Jazeera Arabic reported, the areas the occupation forces have demanded evacuation from are mostly areas for displaced people, and areas containing dozens of schools and displacement camps.

The Gaza Municipality confirmed on Friday that the escalating displacement crisis and severe shortage of resources are worsening the city’s already dire humanitarian situation. The statement comes amid mounting international criticism of “death traps” for starving Palestinians… pic.twitter.com/4bR37CHO9l — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 4, 2025

Abu Rizq reportedly noted in a Telegram post that Nasser Central Hospital, which serves tens of thousands of people, is among the evacuation areas. It is the only central hospital operating in the city after the European Hospital was occupied.

The report stated that it was unclear whether the Israeli army has granted an exception for the hospital or if it would be evacuated.

BREAKING: Several casualties reported among innocent Palestinian civilians following a series of Israeli airstrikes on the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/lpNVF1qBhX — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 4, 2025

Since March 18, the number of evacuation warnings and military zones has expanded significantly, reaching approximately 85 percent, Al Jazeera reported, citing the United Nations.

Staggering Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 56,000, wounding more than 131,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(AJA, PC)