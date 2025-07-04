By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Former EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has slammed “US mercenaries” for the killing of hundreds of starving Palestinians in Gaza, accusing the EU of being “unwilling” to take any action against “these crimes.”

“In 1 month 550 starving Palestinians have been killed by US mercenaries while trying to get food at the points indicated by the so called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation,” Borrell stated on X on Thursday.

“This is horrendous but the EU Commission and EU Council remain unwilling to take any action against these crimes,” he added.

Borrell, who concluded his term as the EU’s top diplomat in 2024, has been a vocal critic of Israel’s ongoing military operation in the Strip and previously called for a review of the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

‘Death Traps’

His condemnation comes amid growing calls for the US-backed Israeli aid scheme under the auspices of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) to be shut down, with one UN official describing the distribution points as “death traps.”

Over 600 Palestinians have been killed and more than 4,5000 injured by Israeli army gunfire as they sought aid at the aid distribution points run by the GHF.

On Tuesday, more than 130 humanitarian organizations, including Oxfam, Save the Children and Amnesty, issued a joint statement demanding immediate action to shut down the “deadly” aid distribution scheme, which was implemented at the end of May.

“Israeli forces and armed groups – some reportedly operating with backing from Israeli authorities – now routinely open fire on desperate civilians risking everything just to survive,” the statement emphasized.

The organizations urged “the existing UN-led coordination mechanisms” to be utilized in the enclave and for Israel’s blockade on aid and commercial supplies to be lifted.

Soldiers Admit Atrocities

On Wednesday, an Associated Press report revealed that American contractors guarding the distribution points in Gaza are facing serious allegations of using live ammunition, stun grenades, and other aggressive crowd control tactics against starving Palestinians seeking food.

Two contractors working for UG Solutions, a US-based firm subcontracted to provide security at the GHF sites, said unqualified and heavily armed guards regularly fired weapons—often without provocation—while distributing aid to desperate civilians in Israeli-controlled areas of Gaza.

This follows a report by the Israeli Haaretz that soldiers admitted to the paper that they were ordered to fire at unarmed crowds near aid sites in Gaza, “even when no threat was present.”

Israel imposed a blockade on aid into Gaza in March, while the GHF began operations in late May. The organization was created to replace the United Nations-led humanitarian system that had previously operated in Gaza, which Israel dismantled after accusing Hamas of diverting aid.

‘Humiliating System’

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini has slammed the “humiliating system” of the aid plan, which he said “continues to force thousands of hungry and desperate people to walk for tens of miles excluding the most vulnerable and those living too far,” adding that it “does not intend to address hunger.”

Israel “must lift the siege and allow the UN safe and unhindered access to bring in aid and distribute it safely,” he stressed.

Over 56,000 Killed

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 56,000, wounding more than 131,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

