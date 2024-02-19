‘Set on Fire’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 136

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In one of their statements today, Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas, said that they had blown up a place that was taken over by 15 Israeli soldiers.

“Our fighters confirmed that (the soldiers) had been killed or wounded,” the statement read, adding that the fighters “heard the sounds of (Israeli) soldiers screaming as they were set on fire.”

The operation took place in an area west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, thus once more challenging the Israeli army narrative that it had taken over that part of Gaza.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements below were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

🛑 Al-Qassam (Hamas) Confirms targeting an IOF force of 15 officers/soldiers, who had taken shelter in a building, with an anti-tank RPG and another anti-personnel rocket. Qassam fighters confirmed inflicting casualties, both killed and wounded, and hearing the screams of… pic.twitter.com/k4tFFvKOZp — Arya – آریا 🇮🇷 (@AryJeay) February 19, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“After their return from the combat lines, our fighters confirmed that they sniped two Zionist soldiers and clashed with a Zionist infantry force, killing or wounding them in Al-Amal neighborhood, west of the city of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. “After their return from the combat lines, our fighters confirmed that they targeted a Zionist infantry force consisting of 15 officers and soldiers who had barricaded themselves inside a house with an anti-armor RPG shell, and an anti-personnel one. Our fighters confirmed that (the soldiers) had been killed or wounded, and they heard the sounds of their soldiers screaming after they were set on fire in the Al-Hawuz area, west of the city of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. “The fighters of Al-Qassam Brigades and the Mujahideen Brigades successfully targeted an Hermes 900 reconnaissance plane with a SAM-7 missile southwest of Gaza City. “Watch: The targeting by Al-Qassam Brigades in cooperation with Mujahideen Brigades of enemy aircraft with SAM-7 missiles in the skies of Gaza City.”

In this video, Al-Qassam Brigades and Mujahideen Brigades fighters are seen targeting an Israeli aircraft with SAM-7 missiles in the skies of Gaza City. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/s2xAUJp4K6 pic.twitter.com/MynjzCi3UN — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 19, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“Scenes of Saraya Al-Quds and the Mujahideen Brigades targeting enemy soldiers and vehicles east of Jabalia with machine guns. “We bombed gatherings of enemy soldiers in the Netzarim axis of advance, northeast of the central region, with a 107mm rocket barrage.”

In this video, fighters of Al-Quds Brigades and Mujahideen Brigades are seen targeting Israeli soldiers and vehicles east of Jabaliya with machine guns. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/s2xAUJp4K6

— pic.twitter.com/S9MmOKCEWH — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 19, 2024

Hezbollah

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 15:45 on Monday, 19-02-2024, targeted the Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 16:15 on Monday, 19-02-2024, targeted the Ramta site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, inflicting direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 16:25 on Monday, 19-02-2024, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)