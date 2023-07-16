Hamas’ Qassam Brigades Just Added This Weapon to Its Jenin Defenses (VIDEO)

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said it had introduced a new weapon to its mostly home-made weapon arsenal in the Jenin area.

In a video, the engineering unit of the Al-Qassam Brigades showed photos of an improvised explosive device it said it used to detonate an Israeli military vehicle during the recent operation in the Jenin refugee camp.

The name of the new anti-armer explosive device, according to Al-Qassam is “Shawath-1”.

The Brigades also said that they continue to work to produce the largest number of improvised explosive devices and develop new models of them.

يُرْسَلُ عَلَيْكُمَا شُوَاظٌ مِنْ نَارٍ بعون الله تعالى تعلن كتائب الشهيد عز الدين القسام في جنين

عن إدخال عبوة شواظ (1) الخارقة للدروع إلى الخدمة. وإنه لجهاد نصر أو استشهاد السبت 27 ذو الحجة 1444هـ

الموافق 15 يوليو 2023 pic.twitter.com/85UllGMTGj — مهـ𓂆ـتدي بحمد (@MohtadiBahmad) July 15, 2023

On Monday, the Al-Ayyash Brigade in Jenin, affiliated with the Al-Qassam Brigades, published footage of two rocket launchers, which it said it has “fired at the Shaked (illegal Israeli Jewish) settlement.”

During its Jenin invasion on July 3, Israeli killed 12 Palestinians and wounded 120 more.

The Palestinian Resistance however managed to repel Israeli attacks on several neighborhoods, blowing up several Israeli military vehicles and shotting down at least four unmanned drones.

(The Palestine Chronicle, AJA)