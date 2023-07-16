Hamas’ Qassam Brigades Just Added This Weapon to Its Jenin Defenses (VIDEO)

July 16, 2023 Blog, News
A Hamas fighter introducing the Brigades' new weapon in Jenin, Shawath-1. (Photo: Social Media)

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said it had introduced a new weapon to its mostly home-made weapon arsenal in the Jenin area.

In a video, the engineering unit of the Al-Qassam Brigades showed photos of an improvised explosive device it said it used to detonate an Israeli military vehicle during the recent operation in the Jenin refugee camp.

The name of the new anti-armer explosive device, according to Al-Qassam is “Shawath-1”.

The Brigades also said that they continue to work to produce the largest number of improvised explosive devices and develop new models of them.

On Monday, the Al-Ayyash Brigade in Jenin, affiliated with the Al-Qassam Brigades, published footage of two rocket launchers, which it said it has “fired at the Shaked (illegal Israeli Jewish) settlement.”

During its Jenin invasion on July 3, Israeli killed 12 Palestinians and wounded 120 more.

The Palestinian Resistance however managed to repel Israeli attacks on several neighborhoods, blowing up several Israeli military vehicles and shotting down at least four unmanned drones.

(The Palestine Chronicle, AJA)

