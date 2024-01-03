‘Settlers Being Bribed to Return to Gaza Border Settlements’ – Settlement Official

Palestinian Resistance attacks on Israel. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

A settlement official accused the Israeli government of trying to bribe settlers with financial incentives to encourage them to return in the Gaza envelope.

The head of the occupied southern settlement council has reportedly revealed that the Israeli government is trying to bribe settlers with financial incentives to encourage them to return to the settlements in the Gaza envelope. 

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the head of the Sdot Negev regional council, Tamer Eidam, accused the Israeli government of attempting to bribe the residents in exchange for returning to the settlements.

These illegal settlements are still being targeted by rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

The Sdot Negev regional council includes 16 Jewish settlements in the north-western Naqab (Negev) desert.

Eidam added that the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to bribe the residents to return to their homes without removing the security threat, the MEMO report says.

Also “without providing a major security response to the towns in the area and without a system of education capable of accommodating the returnees,” the report adds.

Eidam stressed that the Israeli government is returning the residents to the situation that existed on October 6, and abandoning their personal security. 

On Monday, Israeli media reported that the army was preparing to return the residents of six Israeli settlements.

Five of these settlements are located four to seven kilometers from the Gaza Strip, and one is less than four kilometers away. 

(PC, MEMO)

