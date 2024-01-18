Israel Admits Palestinian Prisoner’s Torture Led to Death

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli court has heard that a Palestinian prisoner from the West Bank was found dead in his prison cell a few days after having been beaten by prison guards.

In a press statement on Wednesday, the Palestinian Commission for Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs said, “all the evidence and testimony” related to the sudden death of Abdul-Rahman Marei “conclusively prove that he was tortured by the Israeli prison guards on November 7.” This subsequently led to his death on November 13.

“The last conclusive evidence of this crime was the confession of the Israeli occupation’s representative in the Hadera Court during a session held today, in the presence of a legal team from the commission,” the statement added.

The commission explained that an Israeli government representative recounted that Marei, from the town of Salfit, “was severely beaten and assaulted by a large group of jailers after he quarreled with one of them,” reports the WAFA news agency.

Marei was denied the necessary medical treatment, and only examined by a “clinic”, which indicated “severe injuries to his face and the upper part of his body, especially the abdomen, and a defect in the lungs,” the report continues.

He was reportedly transferred to a solitary confinement cell as he was suffering from bleeding, the representative said, noting that “he died on November 13.”

The representative disclosed that Marei was not provided with any treatment and was not medically examined again until the day of his death, despite the clinic knowing “that beating him caused a lung disorder,” the report added.

The commission said Israeli authorities will re-examine Marei’s body, adding that the initial forensic doctor’s report did not clearly determine the cause of death.

A final report will be issued on the cause of death, and a session has been scheduled for January 25, the report continues.

At least six Palestinian prisoners have died in Israeli prisons in an ongoing Israeli campaign, coinciding with the Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7, reports WAFA.

In a statement issued on January 15, the Commission and the Palestinian Prisoners Society, reported that the total number of Palestinians arrested in the West Bank since October 7, has increased to 5930.