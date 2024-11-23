Seven Massacres in Gaza – Israel Kills over 120 Palestinians in 48 Hours

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli airstrikes also targeted and completely destroyed the Al-Farouq Mosque in the Nuseirat camp.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reported that the Israeli occupation carried out seven massacres against families in the Strip, resulting in 120 fatalities and 205 injuries over the past 48 hours.

The ministry further stated that many victims remain trapped under rubble or stranded on roads, as ambulance and civil defense teams are unable to reach them.

At least five Palestinians were killed, and scores injured due to Israeli shelling in various parts of Gaza, Al-Jazeera reported.

Three Palestinians were killed and over 24 were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a residential house near the tents of displaced persons in Khan Yunis, located in southern Gaza.

Another Palestinian was killed, and several others, including children, were injured in a bombing in the Sheikh Nasser area east of Khan Yunis.

Additionally, a Palestinian woman was killed, and others were injured in an airstrike targeting a residential apartment in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

Explosions were reported north of the Nuseirat camp and the Al-Magrafa area, caused by the bombing of buildings near the Netzarim axis, which separates Gaza City and its northern areas from the central and southern Gaza Strip.

The occupation forces also renewed their strikes on the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza, while continuing to destroy buildings near the Netzarim axis.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas condemned the ongoing acts of genocide in northern Gaza and the attacks on Kamal Adwan Hospital, describing them as blatant disregard for humanity, international norms, and laws.

The group called on Arab and Islamic governments, as well as the United Nations, to impose sanctions on Israel to halt its aggression.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,176 Palestinians have been killed, and 104,473 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)