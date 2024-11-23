Beirut Shaken by Israeli Airstrikes – 15 Dead, Scores Injured in Massive Attack

A series of powerful explosions shook the Lebanese capital, Beirut, early Saturday morning following an intense Israeli missile strike.

The attack destroyed an eight-story residential building on Al-Mamoun Street in the Basta area, killing at least 15 people and injuring 63, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

According to reports, the Israeli air force launched five missiles, resulting in widespread destruction.

Many surrounding buildings were also heavily damaged, and rescue teams continue working to remove rubble and search for survivors.

Eyewitnesses described the explosions, which occurred around 4 am, as violent enough to shake the entire city. Ambulances were heard rushing to the scene amid ongoing rescue efforts.

In the wake of the brutal Israeli strike on Basta in #Beirut, a Lebanese man fiercely debunked "Israel’s" allegations of targeting affiliated with the Lebanese Resistance and its leaders. In an interview for #AlMayadeen, he emphasized that the targeted building had no ties to… pic.twitter.com/e7O3rBFW1n — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) November 23, 2024

The Lebanese Al-Jadeed channel aired footage showing a collapsed building and extensive damage to nearby structures. Two security sources confirmed that five missiles were fired during the attack.

Later, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) quoted a security source stating that the raid targeted Mohammad Haidar, a Hezbollah operations officer.

This marks the fourth Israeli airstrike in downtown Beirut within days. Last Sunday, an airstrike in the Ras al-Nabaa neighborhood killed Mohammad Afif, a senior Hezbollah media relations official.

Continued Escalation

The National News Agency reported additional Israeli airstrikes overnight targeting Beirut’s southern suburbs, including Ghobeiry, Shiyah, and Bir al-Abed.

The strikes destroyed residential buildings and infrastructure, with one raid hitting electrical generators on Al-Masbagha Street in Al-Shiyah, sparking a fire and filling the area with smoke.

On the site of last night’s strike in Basta, central Beirut. Lebanon’s ministry of health says the initial death toll is four killed, 23 injured. #lebanon pic.twitter.com/11p01vj7KV — Sally Hayden (@sallyhayd) November 23, 2024

On Friday, the Israeli army announced evacuations of villages in southern Lebanon, including Taybeh, Adshit al-Qusayr, and Deir Siryan, as well as several areas in Beirut’s southern suburbs, in preparation for further strikes.

The army later carried out raids targeting Naqoura in the Tyre district, Qatrani in Jezzine, and multiple towns in the Nabatieh region. Artillery shelling also struck Naqoura and Shaitiya.

Meanwhile, five missiles were reportedly launched from Lebanon toward Haifa Bay in Israel, some of which were intercepted by the Israeli military.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health updated the death toll from Thursday’s Israeli raids across Lebanon, reporting 40 fatalities and 52 injuries in 10 villages in the Baalbek district.

Another 12 people were killed, and 50 were injured in attacks on southern Lebanon.

These strikes resumed after a brief lull following U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein’s departure from Lebanon, where he was mediating a potential ceasefire.

(PC, AJA)