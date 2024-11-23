Abu Obeida: Female Captive Killed amid Israeli Massacres in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Abu Obeida, the military spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, announced on Saturday that one Israeli female prisoner had been killed in an area targeted by aggression in the northern Gaza Strip.

“After reconnecting with fighters tasked with guarding enemy captives after weeks of lost contact, it was revealed that one of the enemy’s female captives was killed in an area under zionist aggression in the northern Gaza Strip,” Abu Obeida said in a statement.

The spokesman added that “the life of another female captive who was with her remains in imminent danger”.

Abu Obeida held Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his government, and military leadership fully accountable for the safety and lives of the prisoners.

“The war criminal Netanyahu, his government, and his military leaders bear full responsibility for the lives of their captives, as they insist on intensifying their suffering and causing their deaths,” he said.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that dozens of protesters gathered in Rehovot, south of Tel Aviv, calling for a prisoner exchange agreement.

“The enemy must prepare to face the dilemma of the disappearance of the bodies of their dead captives, due to widespread destruction and the martyrdom of some of their captors,” Abu Obeida concluded.

Trump ‘Surprised’

Meanwhile, US President-elect Donald Trump was reportedly taken by surprise when Israeli President Isaac Herzog informed him during a recent call that Israeli intelligence estimates suggest half of the hostages still in Gaza are alive.

According to the American news website AXIOS, during the call congratulating Trump on his election victory, Herzog urged him to take action to secure the release of the remaining 101 captives.

Trump reportedly responded by asserting that most of the hostages were likely dead, prompting Herzog to share the Israeli intelligence findings.

This assessment contrasts with Trump’s repeated claims that the majority are likely dead.

“Trump was surprised and said he wasn’t aware of that,” a source familiar with the matter told Axios.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,176 Palestinians have been killed, and 104,473 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)