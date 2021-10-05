Palestinian Prisoner Moved to Hospital as Hunger Strike Continues

A Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike was moved to hospital on Monday, as five other detainees also continue to refuse food in protest at their detention without charge by Israeli authorities, The New Arab reported.

Kayed Fasfous, 32, has been on hunger strike for 83 days, protesting his administrative detention by Israeli forces. On Sunday, the Israeli court of Ofer rejected an appeal to release him, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Fasfous was taken to Israel’s Kaplan Hospital after his health deteriorated, the Palestinian Prisoners Club and his family have said.

🚨Signal boost🚨Freedom for Kayed Fasfous: 82 days on hunger strike in protest of his indefinite detention without charge or trial. 🇵🇸#FreeAllPalestinianPrisoners #FreeThemAll #FreePalestine #WithinOurLifetime pic.twitter.com/3ZAJmJ0K5v — Within Our Lifetime (@WOLPalestine) October 5, 2021

“[He is] suffering from severe pain in his stomach and articulations, heart irregularities and throat infection due to the lack of water intake,” his brother, Khaled Fasfus, told The New Arab.

Six Palestinians are currently on hunger strike protesting their detention without charge. A seventh detainee, 61-year-old Amin Shweiki, has been refusing to take insulin for his diabetes over his continued detention.

Khaled Fasfous said his brother, Kayed, went on hunger strike after he discovered his detention order was going to be renewed.

"The Israeli court of Ofer rejected an appeal on Sunday to release Palestinian prisoner Kayed Fasfous, who has been on hunger strike for 81 days in protest of his administrative detention…" Article from @PalestineChron https://t.co/yzcvIg4sm3 — Palestine Deep Dive (@PDeepdive) October 4, 2021

“His current detention has been renewed three times already, and it is his fourth detention,” he said.

Fasfus joined 24-year-old detainee Miqdad Qawasmeh, who has been on hunger strike for 75 days and was transferred to Kaplan Hospital earlier in September.

Palestinian human rights group Addameer told The New Arab that the two detainees had been transferred to an Israeli prison clinic in Ramleh before being moved to the hospital.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)