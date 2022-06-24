Shabab Rafah Wins Gaza Premier League Title (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Shabab Rafah Football Club succeeded in retaining the Gaza Strip Premier League title, winning by a narrow margin (1-0) against Al-Hilal team.

The match, held at the Palestine Sports Stadium, was attended by thousands of supporters.

Shabab Rafah owes the victory to its top scorer Tariq Abu Ghanima, who snatched the winning goal in the clutch, just two minutes before the end.

The goal raised the Shabab Rafah’s final tally to 45 points, 3 points ahead of the runner-up team, Al Shejaiya.

The Shabab Rafah club could count on its three forwards, Ahmed Al Shaer, Walid Abu Dan, and Tariq Abu Ghanima.

After several missed opportunities by Moamen Al-Bawab and Ahmed Abu Dan, foiled by Al Hilal’s goalkeeper Khaled Obaid Kanon, the first half ended with no goals.

In the second half, the pressure of the Shabab Rafah continued, until the top scorer Tariq Abu Ghanima managed to score, allowing the team to secure the second title in a row and the fourth in its history.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)