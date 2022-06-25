WATCH: Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian Teenager near Ramallah

June 25, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Mohamed Hamed, 16, was killed by Israeli forces near Ramallah. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli soldiers killed a 16-year-old youth Saturday morning in the town of Silwad, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian security sources told WAFA that Mohamed Hamed has died of wounds sustained from Israeli army gunfire.

After being wounded, he was taken away by the Israeli army before he was reported dead.

The Israeli army informed the Palestinian liaison office of his death and that his body will be turned over to the Palestinian side later in the afternoon.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*