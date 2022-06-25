WATCH: Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian Teenager near Ramallah

Israeli soldiers killed a 16-year-old youth Saturday morning in the town of Silwad, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Watch| The moment when Israeli occupation forces shot 16-year-old Palestinian Mohamed Hamed during a raid into Silwad town, east of Ramallah on Friday before arresting him. Hamed succumbed to his injuries at dawn today, and Israeli occupation is still withholding his body. pic.twitter.com/uaHxyhjILQ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 25, 2022

Palestinian security sources told WAFA that Mohamed Hamed has died of wounds sustained from Israeli army gunfire.

Media coverage: “Angry Palestinians chant slogans calling for revenge after the Israeli occupation forces shot and killed 16-year-old Palestinian Mohamed Hamed during a raid into Silwad town, east of Ramallah.” pic.twitter.com/V6HLqtuwhi — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 25, 2022

After being wounded, he was taken away by the Israeli army before he was reported dead.

The Israeli army informed the Palestinian liaison office of his death and that his body will be turned over to the Palestinian side later in the afternoon.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)