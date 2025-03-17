Shin Bet Chief Refuses to Resign, Accuses Netanyahu of Failure

Netanyahu’s decision to dismiss Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar sparks political turmoil, as Bar refuses to step down and accuses the prime minister of security failures.

The head of Israel’s General Security Service Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, has set conditions for his departure while refusing to resign. He accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of repeated failures and rejected calls for his resignation.

Bar stated on Monday that he would remain in his position until all captives were returned and called for an investigative committee involving all relevant parties, including political and government officials as well as the prime minister. He emphasized that such an inquiry was necessary for public safety.

“My national responsibility drives my decision to remain in office for the foreseeable future, given the risk of escalation, heightened security tensions, and the realistic possibility of renewed fighting in Gaza, where the Shin Bet plays a crucial role,” Bar said in a statement published by the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

Bar clarified that his dismissal was not linked to the events of October 7, 2023, and that investigations into the incident indicated that government policies over the past year played a key role in the security failure.

He also criticized Netanyahu for demanding personal loyalty, stating that it was against the law and the public interest.

Bar argued that the public deserved to know what led to the collapse of Israel’s security strategy, noting that investigations had revealed the political leadership had long ignored Shin Bet warnings.

Netanyahu Moves to Dismiss Bar

Netanyahu’s office announced on Sunday that he had decided to remove Bar from his position and informed him of the decision in a meeting.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu summoned Bar for an emergency discussion and planned to present the dismissal proposal to the government.

Meanwhile, Israeli police have decided to summon former Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman for questioning after Netanyahu filed a complaint against him, alleging that he had “crossed all red lines.”

Last Thursday, Israel’s Channel 13 quoted Argaman as saying, “If Netanyahu acts illegally, I will reveal everything I know, including details from my direct meetings with him.”

He also called for an immediate end to the war in Gaza and the release of all captives, stating that there was no justification for Israel to remain in Gaza.

Political Reactions

Following Netanyahu’s decision, Israel’s attorney general wrote to the prime minister, stating that he could not dismiss Ronen Bar, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

The US-based news outlet Axios reported that Netanyahu had been pressuring Bar to resign for weeks, but he refused. The report also cited Netanyahu’s aides as saying that he was inspired by former US President Donald Trump’s efforts to replace government officials with loyalists.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid condemned the dismissal as “shameful,” describing it as a sign of Netanyahu losing control and abandoning responsibility for the captives. He called the decision “irresponsible” and said it would be challenged in the Supreme Court.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett argued that Israel could not recover without Netanyahu’s resignation. He accused the military, intelligence agencies, Shin Bet, and the defense minister of failing, while Netanyahu evaded accountability. Bennett also criticized Netanyahu’s policies, claiming they had emboldened Hamas and Hezbollah and weakened Israel’s security.

In contrast, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir welcomed Bar’s dismissal, stating, “This is something I have long demanded.”

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also supported the move, arguing that Bar should have resigned more than a year ago.

Growing Rift Between Netanyahu and Shin Bet

Tensions between Netanyahu and the Shin Bet have escalated in recent days after the prime minister dismissed the agency’s investigation into the events of October 7, 2023, claiming it failed to address key questions.

Last Tuesday, the Shin Bet admitted its failure to assess Hamas’ capabilities before October 7 and suggested Netanyahu’s long-term policies played a role in Israel’s security failures.

Following the report’s release, Lapid and Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz called on Netanyahu to apologize, accusing him of shifting blame onto others.

