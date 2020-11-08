Shtayyeh: PA President Abbas Ready for Engagement in Serious Process

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh in Ramallah. (Photo: via Facebook)

Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh congratulated today the US President-elect Joe Biden & Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for winning the elections, saying President Mahmoud Abbas was ready for immediate engagement in a serious political process.

In a tweet, Shtayyeh said,

“I congratulate President-elect Joe Biden & Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for winning the elections and the trust of the American people.”

“President Mahmoud Abbas is ready for immediate engagement when there is a partner and a serious process with clear terms of reference,” he added.

The Prime Minister stressed that the Palestinians were looking forward “to constructive bilateral US-Palestinian relations towards achieving a just and lasting peace within the frame of two states and ending the Israeli occupation.”

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

