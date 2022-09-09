Six Palestinian Farmers Injured in Jewish Settler Attack near Ramallah

Six Palestinian civilians sustained injuries, one of them by gunfire, in an attack carried out on Thursday by illegal Jewish settlers on the village of Sinjil, near Ramallah, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that a group of around 20 settlers, masked and armed with rifles and backed by the Israeli army, opened gunfire at Palestinian farmers and physically assaulted many of them while they were planting olive saplings in their own lands near the village.

A group of Palestinian farmers were taken to hospital for treatment after being attacked by lsraeli settlers in the village of Sinjil, northeast of Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/hOs1PWw2Dc — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) September 8, 2022

The attack resulted in the injury of a Palestinian farmer by a bullet in his hand, while five others sustained fractures and bruises as a result of beating.

All the wounded were moved to the hospital for medical treatment, according to local sources.

Israeli settler violence against Palestinians and their property is commonplace across the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli occupation authorities.

There are over 600,000 Jewish settlers living in settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in violation of international law.

