Google, Amazon Workers Protest Billion-Dollar Contract with Israel (VIDEO)

September 9, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Google and Amazon workers protest their companies’ billion-dollar contract with Israel. (Photo: via Hayden Field Twitter page)

Google and Amazon employees organized protests in New York, Seattle, San Francisco, and Durham on Thursday, calling for their employers to cancel their contract with the Israeli military known as “Project Nimbus”.

Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud executives have signed a lucrative $1.2-billion-dollar contract with the Israeli government to supply the government ministries and the military with artificial intelligence and cloud storage facilities.

The protests were organized as part of a national day of action led by the No Tech for Apartheid campaign.

Former Google worker Ariel Koren spoke and talked about how Google retaliated against her for opposing Project Nimbus, which provides artificial intelligence services and extensive monitoring programs to the Israeli occupation army.

Participants made it clear that Project Nimbus would strengthen the policies and mechanisms of apartheid and suppression of the Palestinian people.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*