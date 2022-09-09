Google, Amazon Workers Protest Billion-Dollar Contract with Israel (VIDEO)

Google and Amazon employees organized protests in New York, Seattle, San Francisco, and Durham on Thursday, calling for their employers to cancel their contract with the Israeli military known as “Project Nimbus”.

Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud executives have signed a lucrative $1.2-billion-dollar contract with the Israeli government to supply the government ministries and the military with artificial intelligence and cloud storage facilities.

RT PalestineChron "“Project Nimbus was announced in 2018 and went into effect in May 2021, in the first week of the Israeli war on besieged Gaza, which killed over 250 Palestinians and wounded many more.” Read Ramzy Baroud’s latets article now The P… pic.twitter.com/dw3sMaUJWZ" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) March 25, 2022

The protests were organized as part of a national day of action led by the No Tech for Apartheid campaign.

Former Google worker Ariel Koren spoke and talked about how Google retaliated against her for opposing Project Nimbus, which provides artificial intelligence services and extensive monitoring programs to the Israeli occupation army.

#Google and #Amazon workers protest against their companies' $1.2 billion-dollar contract with #Israel, chanting: "Google, Google, you can't hide. We can see your #apartheid side" Video: Via Palestine Online pic.twitter.com/RvNZGfvtr9 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 9, 2022

Participants made it clear that Project Nimbus would strengthen the policies and mechanisms of apartheid and suppression of the Palestinian people.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)