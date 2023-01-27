Fighting Back: Gaza Unleashes New Weapon in Fight against Israel (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, circulated videos showing its new air defenses at work during an Israeli air raid on Gaza, Palestinian and Arab media reported.

Al-Qassam Brigades posted on its website a video showing its new air defenses, which are reportedly able to intercept Israeli warplanes with surface-to-air missiles and anti-aircraft missiles.

"كتائب القسام" الذراع العسكرية لحركة حماس تبث مشاهد تصديها للطيران الإسرائيلي الذي قصف غزة فجر الجمعة بصواريخ "أرض- جو" ومضادات أرضية#الجزيرة #فيديو pic.twitter.com/KIWV1ERp1S — الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) January 27, 2023

On Friday morning, Israeli jet fighters targeted two sites belonging to the Palestinian Resistance with a number of missiles.

The bombing caused damage to the two sites and several houses in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp and east of the town of Beit Hannoun.

(The Palestine Chronicle)