Solidarity Music – You Will Love These Five Songs about Palestine

By Sammy Baroud

These are five songs, in Arabic, English and Swedish, which we hope you will enjoy.

The Israel genocidal war on Gaza has inspired thousands of artists and creative continent creators around the world to contribute to the Palestinian struggle in their own way.

Old songs were revived and new songs were introduced to the ever-growing tableau of Palestinian cultural resistance.

What is your favorite song about Palestine? Make sure you comment below.

Rajieen

(We Will Return, Language: Arabic. Performed by: Various artists.)

Falasteen Biladi

(Palestine is My Homeland. Language: Arabic. Performed by Hamood Alkuder.)

The Sound Of War

(Language: English. Performed by Eddy Mack, Featuring: Batata.)

Leve Palestina

(Leve Palestina, krossa sionismen. Language: Swedish. Performed by: Kofia.)

Inn Ann

(Language: Arabic. Performed by: Daboor & Shabjdeed, Produced by: Al Nather)

(The Palestine Chronicle)